Powers Fire and Rescue will have a tornado relief supplies drive for residents of Morton and Scott County, whose homes were destroyed or heavily damaged by a high-end EF-2 tornado and two EF-1 tornadoes last week.
Dozens of homes sustained major damage and nearly a dozen homes were destroyed in Morton and across Scott County by the three tornadoes, leaving families displaced and in need of assistance, said Capt. Lance Chancellor of the Powers VFD.
A relief supply trailer will be set up at B&C Mobile Homes (1513 Highway 84 East, just outside the Laurel City limits) starting today (Tuesday) and ending Friday. Drop-off hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Critically needed items include:
• Bottled water and sports drinks
• Non-perishable food items
• Paper products (paper towels, toilet
paper, napkins)
• Disposable paper plates and plastic utensils
• Baby food, formula and diapers
• Cleaning supplies
• Manual can openers
• First-aid supplies
• Flashlights and batteries
• Plastic buckets, garbage bags and gloves for salvage and cleanup
• Tools, such as rakes, saws, hammers, crowbars, etc.
• Pet food, particularly for dogs and cats
Donated relief supplies will be delivered to the Morton on Saturday.
