LPD still waiting on autopsy, cause of death
•
The body that was found behind a residence in the 100 block of 13th Avenue was that of a homeless woman, according to a press release from Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department.
Teeka Hemphill Carnegie, 39, was the woman who was found behind the abandoned house by a man who was cutting grass there on April 9. The body was transported to Jackson for an autopsy, but investigators are still awaiting the results, Cox said, so it wasn’t known if her death was the result of foul play or natural causes.
Carnegie was confined to a wheelchair and had been known to stay at The Salvation Army shelter, which is just down the road from where she was found.
The decomposed body was with the wheelchair, so investigators believed it was Carnegie, but they waited on official identification and for her relatives in Louisiana and Texas to be tracked down before releasing the information.
Anyone with information about this case or any others is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
