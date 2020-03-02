Joel Holloway was recounting strong memories of his son. One that stood out was when Joel was filling out job applications online. He doesn’t have patience for technology and the internet.
“Zachary said, ‘It’s 2020, and you need to cowboy up and learn how to do this stuff,’” Joel said. “I said, ‘I’m a pecker, not a typer.’ He said, ‘Yeah, daddy, you’re a pecker.”
That was one of several memories Joel shared. He tried to give an accurate picture of who Army Cpl. Zachary Holloway, 29, of Taylorsville was before a motorcycle accident took his life near Fort Stewart in Georgia.
On Feb. 14, first-responders from local fire and police stations escorted Zachary’s body from Jackson into Laurel, down Highway 84 West, for the entire community to pull onto the shoulder and pay its respects.
Holloway had served in the 3-15 Infantry Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade and 3rd Infantry Division. He’s survived by his wife Kelsey and their kids Kolston and Kolbie, 4 and 2. Holloway was set to be deployed March 3 to Poland and then Afghanistan.
“(Kelsey) brought the kids over, and they’re OK,” Joel said, speaking on the phone in Odessa, Texas, where he works. “Little kids, they don’t understand daddy’s gone to heaven. They don’t comprehend that. They will in time.”
They will, hopefully, come to know the unique individual their father was, Joel said. Zachary left an impression on his fellow servicemen, as they’ve named two tanks after him since his passing: The Cpl. Holloway and Cowboy Up, the latter being a tattoo Zachary had on his side. It was also a catch phrase of his.
“The guys above sergeant have contacted me to tell me and said they’d met nobody else like him,” Joel said. “He showed them how to do stuff nobody had thought of.”
Zachary, who was taught from a young age by his grandfather to work on anything with an engine and four wheels, had come into his own as a handyman. In the Army, he could do a three-man repair job alone, as evidenced in a story Joel shared.
“The tracks on Zach’s tank broke,” Joel said. “He told everyone to go ahead. Eight hours later he came rolling up in the tank. I have no idea what he had to work with, but if it was duct tape, I want to buy some.”
The former Heidelberg Academy football player was always repairing vehicles and providing other help for his family when he was home.
“He’d say, ‘Daddy, you’re too old to be working on this truck, let me do it,’” Joel said. “If it had wheels, tracks, anything like that, he’d fix it.”
“Throughout his time in service, he excelled at his job, gaining various awards and promotions,” states a memorial GoFundMe page for Zach. “But most importantly he earned the respect of his fellow (servicemen) with his work ethic, 'can do' attitude and being a great friend. Zach was always there to lend a helping hand and his smile was so contagious.”
Zach helped his father get his truck unstuck in the woods on multiple occasions. The two always helped each other out. Joel mentioned that as he recalled a phone conversation he had the day of his son’s accident.
“I wish I could’ve talked to him 10 or 15 more minutes,” Joel said. “I was the last to talk to him. This time of year, we’d go buy crawfish, get under the Sandersville bridge, let the tailgate down and eat till we couldn’t move.
“I’ll miss him,” Joel continued. “It’s going to be hard for me for a while. I had him for 29 years.”
