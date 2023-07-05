The Jones County Circuit Clerk’s offices in the courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel will be open from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday for residents to register to vote in upcoming party primary elections.
Those who wish to cast ballots in the Aug. 8 Democratic or Republican primaries will need to register before 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10. The circuit clerk’s offices in the Jones County courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel will be open on Saturday morning to accommodate people who can’t get there to register during regular business hours, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Monday is also the first day for absentee voting in party primary elections. Those clerk’s offices will also be open 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, Aug. 5 for absentee voting for people who can’t get there during regular business hours.
The winners of party primaries will face each other and Independent candidates on ballots in the Nov. 7 General Election. County offices and state legislator seats are among the races that are drawing the most interest from voters in this election cycle.
Absentee voting is available to “any qualified elector who is away from his or her county of residence on election day for any reason,” according to the Secretary of State Office’s website. Mail-in absentee ballots are available for residents who are temporarily residing outside their county, for anyone with a physical disability — or is the caregiver for someone with a disability — or anyone 65 or older.
Sample ballots are available in the circuit clerk’s offices. There have been some changes in districts and polling places, as a result of the most recent Census, and those will be explained in upcoming editions before the elections.
For more information, call the circuit clerk’s offices at 601-428-0527 (Laurel) or 601-477-8538 (Ellisville).
