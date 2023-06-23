The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to censure Congressman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, by a four-vote margin – 213 to 209 – split down party lines.

The approved censure resolution states that “the Committee on Ethics shall conduct an investigation into Representative Adam Schiff’s falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.” Mississippi’s 3rd District Congressman Michael Guest — whose district includes parts of Jones County — is now the chairman of the House Ethics Committee.

Gettinsilver
Some obvious and blatant misinformation in this article.

A quote from Muellar's report: "“While the investigation identified numerous links between individuals with ties to the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump Campaign,” the report read, “the evidence was not sufficient to support criminal charges.”

What Muellar's report actually says is very different than what Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna stated in her resolution that “evidence of collusion … never existed.”

Maybe giving private polling data to the Russians while the Russians are helping your campaign is not ‘collusion," but if it isn't, I do not know what it is. Maybe it's just good old-fashioned GOP cheating with the enemy.

