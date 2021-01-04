A man who served the people of Jones County for more than 20 years passed away this weekend.
Four-term state Rep. Gary Staples died Saturday evening after being diagnosed with bladder cancer in the spring, his son Grant posted on Facebook. He was 80.
Grant Staples thanked people for their “love and prayers” and posted that his father “passed peacefully” at 5 p.m. “Please continue to pray for our family during this time.”
Tributes poured in for the good-natured, down-to-earth public servant.
“He was the most honest man I ever met,” wrote Becky Currie of Brookhaven, who served with him for 12 years. “He always told it like he saw it and fought for what was right.”
Janet Nichols posted that he “made a very big honest mark where ever he walked in all circumstances … He was a servant for Jones County.”
Clyde Magee added that Staples was “Solid as a Rock! This world needs more men like him.”
Rep. Carolyn Crawford Smith of Pass Christian shared an office with Staples during his last years in office. She wrote, “He was a gentle, caring man and independent thinker which is what I admired mostly. He served his district and the great State of Mississippi well that is for sure.”
Staples earned the respect of the entire legislature, Rep. Jerry Turner of Baldwyn wrote, “by his unwavering stand for right, and his sincere love for Mississippi. He was the epitome of a true statesman. He lived to serve … His wonderful legacy will reflect in generations to come.”
Rep. Staples worked for BellSouth in the private sector and was first elected to serve District 88, which includes much of Jones County, from 1988-92, then again in 2004. He remained as representative until August of 2019, when former Jones County Tax Collector beat him in the Republican primary. She later resigned after learning that she couldn’t serve in the Capitol and collect her retirement. Robin Robinson was voted in to fill the spot in a special election.
Over the years, Staples served as vice chairman of the Energy Committee, and he also served on the Agriculture, Appropriations, Banking and Financial Services, Public Utilities, Tourism, and Universities and Colleges committees.
Funeral arrangements had not been completed by press time on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.