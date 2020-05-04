A Laurel man suffered a fatal stab wound while he was in the process of attacking a woman in her apartment on Brown Circle just before midnight on Sunday, investigators with the Laurel Police Department reported.
Robert Delawn Jasper, 22, was pronounced dead of a single stab wound after being transported to Forrest General early Monday, according to a press release from LPD Chief Tommy Cox.
Officers were responding to an assault complaint at the residence and Jasper was in the process of assaulting a woman when he was stabbed, Cox said. No charges had been filed as of Monday morning, but Cox noted that the case is still under investigation and investigators had consulted with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office.
“At this time, the wound appears to be self-defense,” Cox said.
It was not clear if the person who stabbed Jasper was the woman who was being attacked or someone else. Officials did not want to be specific while they were still conducting the investigation.
Jasper has an extensive criminal record.
Lt. Michael Reaves is handling the case.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
