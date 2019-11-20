A former Laurel police officer who was fired after being accused of beating a man after a chase shot and killed a woman on his property in what’s being described as a case of self-defense.
Wade Robertson reportedly shot 30-year-old Dominique Henry after she stole his wife’s car and tried to run over him at his poultry farm off Highway 528, just east of Bay Springs, two sources with knowledge of the case reported.
Henry, who was arrested earlier this year for disturbing the peace in Bay Springs, was beating on Robertson’s door Tuesday night, the sources said. When Robertson went to investigate, Henry had gotten into his wife’s car and then either ran into him or tried to, according to the two conflicting reports. Robertson then shot and killed her, the sources said.
Coroner Randy Graham said Wednesday morning that there had been a shooting death, but he could not identify the victim because the case was still under investigation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was reportedly investigating the case, but agency spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos did not immediately confirm this.
Robertson and Bryce Gilbert, both former LPD officers, were fired by the department last year after a high-speed pursuit that started in Laurel and ended in Jasper County after James Barnett tried to avoid a roadblock on 16th Avenue in May.
Ridgeland attorney Dow Yoder filed a lawsuit against the officers and the LPD on behalf of Barnett, claiming “racial discrimination” and a “violation of his civil rights.” The lawsuit, which represents only one side of a legal argument, claimed that the officers “brutally assaulted and publicly tortured Mr. Barnett on the side of a road in Jasper County.” The officers were accused of kicking Barnett repeatedly in the head and face with steel-toed boots.
Barnett was taken to a hospital first then charged with several misdemeanors before being released from LPD custody. The officers were fired after LPD and city officials viewed video of the incident.
Barnett sued and was seeking unspecified financial compensation in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. Southern District Court in Hattiesburg. The lawsuit was reportedly settled
