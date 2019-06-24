The seventh annual 5K Run/2 Mile Walk Fundraiser for the Mission At The Cross is set for Saturday. On-site registration starts at 6 a.m. and the racing starts at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $30 for those who register on the day of the race and non-racing “cheerleaders” can register for $15. Pre-registration is available at www.missionatthecross.com.
Awards will be handed out to the top men and women finishers in 13 age divisions in addition to the Overall, Master and Grandmaster finishers. Participants will also be eligible for cash prizes as well as vacation stays in Gulf Shores and Belize.
Waffle House will provide an after-race breakfast and participants will receive a race T-shirt, while supplies last.
The Mission At The Cross’ faith-based addiction recovery program is offered at no cost to the men who stay there, so it relies on fundraisers, donations and sponsors.
More than 1,100 men have come through the doors since the Mission opened in 2008. Most of them have struggled with addiction for some time. The recovery program allows the men to stay at the Mission for free and provides them the ability to become the men they were meant to be through daily Bible studies, classes and vo-tech training.
For more information or to support the Mission, contact Jennifer Prince at 601-433-5633 or at jennifer@headricks.com.
