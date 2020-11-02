Drug court graduates 9
It was an evening of pride for nine Jones Countians and their families at South Central Place last Tuesday as the drug court program had its October graduation, a milestone for recovering addicts with a second chance.
The program graduated Paul Biglane, Billy Bilbrey Arturo Garcia, Kody Johnson, Jackie Williams, Cassidy Westmoreland, Maria Rayner, John McLemore and Kody Johnson this year, all of whom were praised by coordinator Consuelo Walley. With friends and family, graduates tearfully celebrated the success as it marks the expungement of charges they were sentenced for, as well as participants’ full recovery.
Drug court, for many, is a hedge of protection — participants are held accountable 24/7 by peers and mentors. The graduates will no longer have that. After reading excerpts from graduate essays about the program, Judge Dal Williamson suggested everyone make up their mind about how the future will play out.
“Go ahead and think out what you’ll do when (temptation) gets here,” he said. “There is no straddling the fence.”
The essay excerpts were uplifting and praised drug court for keeping the writers in line. Some graduates wrote that their lives are exponentially improved — they now have jobs, they’ve regained their families’ trust, and some even met their current partner or spouse in the program.
“My mother put her hands on top of mine and looked me in the eyes, and I’ll never forget what she said,” one essayist wrote. “She asked me where I wanted to be buried, so she could start preparing. From that day forward I knew I was going to do whatever it took to change my life. So I chose drug court. I had to leave a 22-year addiction at the doors of drug court or face a seven-year prison sentence.”
“Drug court has helped me become the man I am today, and I never looked back,” wrote another.
“I want everyone to think about that, because everyone’s original charge is dismissed,” Williamson said in response. “You will come to a time when you face temptation. You are no longer accountable to the court, but you are accountable to your kids, your spouse, yourself. You are accountable to God.”
Brent “Tank” Gilbert acted as the evening’s keynote speaker. The recovering addict leads recovery meetings, sponsors drug court participants and volunteers as a basketball coach for the Jones County Youth Sports Conference.
“A few of these guys I’ve known personally for a long time, so to see them at this point is an honor and a blessing,” Gilbert said. “About a year ago, I was asked to speak at drug court. I remember standing in drug court and participants started walking in. A few of them I knew. At first my heart was heavy, hurting, but that went away as soon as I saw what drug court was doing for them.”
Gilbert said he had a good family and upbringing; but addiction can impact anyone.
“I grew up in church. I was raised on a farm. I had a good life. I had a great family. But at the age of 13, all that changed,” he said. “My parents got a divorce and I started hanging out with people who were older than me, smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol and smoking weed.”
Gilbert’s wife confronted him after their child’s birth, during which he was taking and selling meth at the hospital. He destroyed his relationships and nearly lost his job before his recovery.
“I tried and tried to fix it but could not fix it,” he said. “I should have gone to jail. I reached out to someone who could fix it. It was Jesus Christ.”
Kody Johnson, who graduated, said through tears that he lost someone important to him last year. “But all he wanted in his life was to see me get it together, see me clean, see me happy,” he said. “He got to experience 2 and half years of it.”
“I terrorized this town for 20-plus years, doing whatever I wanted to do,” Johnson said. “And my mom, I put her through hell. But she never gave up on me. I always told myself that my family turned my back on me. But after drug court and getting the fog out, I saw that I turned my back on them. I have restored my life. … I have everything that I ever lost.”
Before the night’s end, Gilbert left graduates with three reminders: prayer is their greatest tool, they’ll now be accountable for themselves and that God isn’t finished with them yet.
“He’s just getting started,” he said.
Look for more drug court stories in future editions of the Leader-Call.
