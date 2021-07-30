Speed survives cancer, tornado, but feeling hopeful as fire is set to his home of a half century
This is the second in a series focusing on the efforts of Restore Jones County — a nonprofit formed after tornados devastated parts of Jones County from 2019-2020 — and the stories of individuals facing long-term recovery.
A Molotov cocktail is simple to make.
Fill a few used plastic bottles with gasoline, and the flames do the rest. During controlled burns of homes by firefighters, Molotov cocktails are frequently used.
“The first thing you need is the homeowner’s permission,” said Laura Sappington, a Powers volunteer firefighter and part of Restore Jones County. Jimmy Speed spent 52 years of his life in his family home on Nelson Newell Road. Built by his grandfather for his grand- mother in 1940, Speed moved into the home at the age of 24. With the heat index at 100 degrees on a Saturday in July, 76-year-old Speed watched as his home for more than five decades burned.
Easter 2020, Speed ate lunch at his ex-wife’s home just a few miles down the road when the third-largest tornado in U.S. history touched down in Jones County. The 2.25-mile-wide tornado carved a 67-mile path through five Mississippi counties, destroying Speed’s home and many other structures and taking two Jones County residents’ lives.
“It took me two hours to walk one mile back to my house,” Speed said. “There were trees and debris in the road.”
While his ex-wife’s home was spared, Speed’s home sustained extensive damage to the roof, leaving him only one livable room. For six months, Speed lived in the one functional room of the house while the rest of it was exposed to the elements.
Through Restore Jones County, a nonprofit helping those affected by tornado damage repair or replace their homes, Speed received a double-wide trailer, which will be placed on the lot of his old home after it’s burned and cleared.
“It’s sad to be here to see it burn, but it will make way for something new,” Speed said.
Long-term recovery
Outside of the home are most of Speed’s belongings, and somewhere off in his 17-acre field overtaken by kudzu are two tractors that were thrown by the tornado’s forceful winds.
“I brought everything from my father’s house and moved it into here,” Speed said. “Now, it’s all scattered.”
After Speed was diagnosed with throat cancer about five years ago, the kudzu took over the land. He’s currently in remission and said the radiation was the worst part of the treatment.
“I’ll get the field back under control,” Speed said.
He hopes to push his new home off into the kudzu when they dig up the base
for the trailer. However, most of his things were lost because of the storm. The tornado blew most of his belongings out of the home, and what he could salvage, he gathered up and put in storage. After placing his few belongings into a storage facility, it was burglarized. Along with some household items, Speed lost some irreplaceable family photos.
“We just want the photographs back,” Sappington said. “No questions asked, no charges. They can just contact me.”
The nonprofit is hoping to get donations to help Speed replace some of the items stolen, such as mattresses, linens, towels and home items.
Out of the ashes
The temperature of the flames climbed close to
1,500 degrees — enough to feel its heat more than 200 feet away. Speed leaned against his truck, surrounded by caseworkers from Restore Jones County, Glory House founders and Soso Volunteer Fire Department firefighters.
“We were asked to start the ministry by the Jones County EOC,” said Hope Staples, co-founder of the Glory House and Restore Jones County. “It’s a sister ministry under the Glory House.”
Staples began writing and searching for grants to help fund the new nonprofit and was able to fund three full-time employees with the grants it received.
“What better way to love people than to walk alongside them in their time of need and who in some cases have lost everything,” Staples said.
Through their work, Restore Jones County received a donation of a double-wide trailer, in which Speed will live after the home is demolished. Restore Jones County helped repair homes for 22 people affected by tornadoes in 2019 and 2020 through volunteers, donations and fundraising.
Grant Staples, co-founder of the Glory House, said Restore Jones County raised the most money the Glory House has ever raised without funds from MEMA or FEMA to help fund their cause.
Sappington monitored the controlled burn with the Soso Fire Department.
“It will smolder for a few days, then we will come in and pile it,” Sappington
said.
With a successful burn, the house will be reduced to little less than ashes.
“It’s a rebirth, a new start,” Sappington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.