Restoring hope: Local non-profit leading charge to rebuild homes destroyed in tornadoes

Restore Jones County repairs 22 homes in 15 months after 2020 Easter tornado; still more families in need of repairs
This is the first article in a series focusing on the efforts of Restore Jones County — a nonprofit formed after tornados devastated parts of Jones County from 2019-2020 — and the stories of individuals facing long-term recovery.
The tornado that destroyed several homes and businesses in Laurel in December 2019 was a precursor to the third-largest tornado that ripped a 62-mile path through five south Mississippi counties. Dozens of Jones County families that had lost everything from back-to-back tornadoes in 2020 during a global pandemic had few options and faced homelessness.
Restore Jones County started as a ministry through the Glory House, which planned to begin recovery work for local residents affected by the twister before Easter 2020, said Laura Sappington, Restore Jones County disaster case manager.
“We were going to get boots on the ground at the end of April or early May before the tornado hit Easter Sunday,” Sappington said. “From there, we just had to figure out the immediate needs — feeding people and helping with cleanup.”
Over the past 15 months, the nonprofit has worked to repair 22 homes and remodeled one trailer for families in need that were devastated by the tornado’s impact. With their fundraising efforts and volunteer network and business partners, the group has worked to rebuild or replace roofs, purchase furniture, complete sheetrock repair to homes, replace doors and windows and so much more. However, more families need help.
Restore Jones County has 13 in-progress home repair projects and will rebuild six homes for families, but the organization needs funding to help. The nonprofit raised $178,000, all of which went to recovery, as the nonprofit employees are paid through a grant.
“We never got MEMA money — it was just disaster after disaster then COVID hit, which was a disaster of its own kind. The economy took a toll, and the money just dried up from no sales tax,” Sappington said.
Getting started, the group began asking corporate sponsors, businesses and individuals on the street to donate.
“We didn’t know what long-term recovery meant those first days,” Sappington said. “They use the rule of 10 — however many days it takes for initial recovery need, multiply that by 10 for immediate need then by 10 again for long-term recovery — it could be more than two years before recovering from a disaster.”
Some of the families, not wanting to leave their homes, live in only one room of their house with buckets catching rain from leaks, said Robby Lawson, construction manager for Restore Jones County.
“It was hard during COVID,” he said. “The price of building material tripled and getting volunteers was difficult. So many came out and helped with chainsaws during initial recovery but there are still many homes and people that need help.”
Many of the homeowners did not have insurance or funds to repair their houses or they did not qualify for FEMA money, Lawson said.
“I wondered when I passed homes, ‘When will they get the roof fixed?’” he said. “Now I know that not everyone was able to afford to repair their homes or were underinsured.”
Jacqueline Stewart, disaster case manager supervisor for the United Methodist Church Conference and a part of Restore Jones County, said in some cases FEMA just sent drones because of COVID to look at the damage.
“I had to help some families in Bassfield fill out paperwork and navigate the FEMA declarations because there was no FEMA workers there,” Stewart said.
Then, with help through the United Methodist Church, the nonprofit was able to get the NOMADS — a group of skilled laborers that does construction and remodeling — to help with restoration efforts.The NOMADS worked from February to June this year restoring homes and will return from September to December to help with on-going projects.
“It speaks volumes that they want to come back because they enjoyed their time in Jones County and Laurel,” Sappington said.
Additionally, Mennonite Disaster Services will come to assist with repairs in December and be here to stay.
To complete its 13 ongoing home-repair projects and six home rebuilds, Restore Jones County is raising $500,000. The nonprofit raised $155,000 on its own and secured a grant Friday for $245,000. They need $100,000 more to be able to complete the projects.
The nonprofit is also searching for volunteers, labor teams and building material donations to achieve these rebuilds. Visit thegloryhouse.org for more information or how to donate.
