Veteran LPD officer brings baby back to life
Most of the time, when Cpl. Roman Moss hears cries, it’s a distraught mother or a suspect who just got a dose of reality when the handcuffs clicked behind his or her back.
But on the night of March 11, a cry was one of the sweetest sounds he’d ever heard in 11 years on duty with the Laurel Police Department.
It started as one of the scariest calls any emergency responder can get — a child in danger.
“The dispatcher said it was an infant … choking, not breathing,” Moss said.
Moss was near the residence in the 1000 block of 4th Avenue, so he raced there, jumped out and stepped into a scene that was understandably chaotic.
“My baby had stopped breathing, I was having a panic attack, everybody was crying … but (Moss) came in, told me to calm down, that there was a heartbeat and my baby was going to be OK,” Octavia Crisp recalled.
Baby boy Kaidan was born premature and was only 6 days old. Thanks to Moss, he saw his 7th. Moss took the tiny, motionless baby and performed the infant Heimlich maneuver to clear his airway.
“I held him in my right arm, face down, tilted the head down and gave three pats to the back,” Moss said. “The milk and mucus came out of his nose … and he started crying.
“I just said, ‘Thank God.’ That was a good sound.”
EMServ Ambulance Service rolled up to the house and the mother told medics what was going on. Crisp got in the back of the ambulance and Moss took her baby to her so they could go to South Central Regional Medical Center, as a precautionary measure.
“They gave me a thumbs up and said, ‘Good job,’” Moss said.
It all happened so fast, there wasn’t time to panic.
“I was more calm than I thought I would be,” Moss said, adding that he had only performed the maneuver on a dummy. “It was just the grace of God. My training and experience kicked in.”
Some of that preparation came just before he was sworn in as a police officer. Moss had a baby who was born with hyrdrocephalus — a buildup of fluid in the brain. Because of that, he had to learn life-saving skills for infants. His baby died at 3 months old in 2008. But that training helped give life to a stranger’s baby on that Crisp night in March on 4th Avenue.
“All I can say is, praise God,” Moss said. “Any time it comes to saving a life, it’s a blessing. A lot of people feel like police just want to throw people in jail or put them in handcuffs, but on that night, that was policing, too.”
Moss, who grew up in Laurel and is now a K-9 officer with partner Max, has helped save a life before. He applied a tourniquet to a teen stabbing victim whose femoral artery had been severed and was seconds from bleeding out, medical personnel said.
“This is just a testament to our training and the kind of officers we have here,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. “I can’t think of anything more valuable or more important than saving a child’s life.”
Moss received a Certificate of Commendation for Meritorious Service from Mayor Johnny Magee and a big round of applause from the crowd gathered at City Hall for a promotions and swearing-in ceremony last week. Moss “remained calm” and performed the infant Heimlich maneuver … then “comforted the child and his mother” until EMServ Ambulance arrived, according to the commendation. “Because of the actions of Officer Moss, a child’s life was saved.”
Earlier this week, three LPD officers — Justin Landrum, Harrison Tew and Jacob Weaver — helped save a woman whose heart had stopped while she was in her car at a convenience store on Ellisville Boulevard. They will likely be up for a commendation, too, Cox said.
Moss, 36, is comfortable with children. He has five boys “and a girl on the way,” he said, with fianceé LaToya Hatten, who has four children.
Doctors said Kaidan was OK, and five weeks after the ordeal, he’s more than 7 pounds — a happy, healthy momma’s boy who has a bond with a police officer that he can’t yet understand.
“Officer Moss saved his life,” Crisp said. “If it wasn’t for him, it would have been a really bad night.”
But because of his actions, there are many good days ahead.
“He said he was going to take (Kaidan) fishing when he turns 1,” Crisp said. “I hope he does.”
Moss smiled as he looked down at the baby cradled in his mother’s arm and said, “I’m going to.”
