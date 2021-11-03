A retired brigadier general from Laurel who did tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq will be the keynote speaker at a Veterans Day celebration at the Veterans Memorial Museum.
Gen. John Brewer, who served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Mississippi National Guard, will speak at the annual celebration at the museum on Hillcrest Drive. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The Laurel native led air-and-missile defense modernization efforts while he was in charge of the Army Futures Command at Fort Sill, Okla., and his last assignment was as chief of staff for the Air & Missile Defense Cross Functional Team. He is a decorated combat veteran after tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The Beta Clubs from the Jones County Homeschool Cooperative and Northeast Jones will assist with setup and cleanup for the program and the NEJ members will hand out goodie bags to all veterans who attend the program.
The Jones County Rosin Heels will provide a gun salute and there will also be special recognition of veterans and Gold Star families. There will be special patriotic music and light refreshments will be served following the program.
The museum will then be open to the public for touring. For more about the museum, go to www.veterans-memorial-museum.org or search it on Facebook or Instagram. The museum is at 920 Hillcrest Drive and can be reached by phone at 601-428-4008
Jasper genealogists to meet Tuesday
The Jasper County Genealogical and Historical Society is re-activating following COVID-19 suspensions. The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the senior citizens building at Bay Springs City Hall. Guests are welcome. Contact 601-649-7572 for more information.
Laurelpalooza set for Saturday downtown
The Knight Butcher will present the sixth Laurelpalooza music festival from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday on two stages. The event is for all ages and lawn chairs are recommended.
The music schedule is:
The Knight Butcher stage:
Cody McFetridge 11-11:30 a.m.
R.J. Hugshes 11:30 a.m.-noon
James Rivers noon-12:30 p.m.
Paul Johnson 12:30-1 p.m.
Shane Kelley 1-1:30 p.m.
Jeff Aplin 1:30-2 p.m.
The War Memorial stage:
The Noon Moon 2-2:45 p.m.
Ocean Picture Stone 2:55-3:35 p.m.
Drake T. Plankers & The 2x4’s 3:45-4:25 p.m.
BIG 4:35-5:25 p.m.
Jones & Pine 5:35-6:15 p.m.
Platypus Wrecks 6:25-7:05 p.m.
KFP 7:15-8p.m.
Organized Grime 8:10-8:55 p.m.
Chad Knight Band 9:05-10 p.m.
