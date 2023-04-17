A Nissan Altima traveling east on Highway 28 hit a recently adopted retired police horse, which caused a number of other accidents at approximately 4:30 on Friday morning. A Ford F-150 that was behind the Altima swerved into the westbound lane to avoid hitting the horse and Altima and ran into a power pole. A flatbed truck hauling lumber struck the horse and veered off the road, collided with a fence and lost most of the load, causing landscaping damage at several residences. There was only one minor injury reported to the motorists involved — which was “a miracle,” officials said — and that individual was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ Ambulance Service. The horse did not survive. The horse was reportedly a retired police horse from the NYPD. It had been at its new owner’s property for only five days when it got out and got struck by the Nissan. The highway was shut down from 4:30 a.m. until a little after 3:30 p.m. during cleanup efforts. One fender-bender was reported on Crepe Myrtle Road with all the traffic that was being detoured. Calhoun and Soso volunteers responded to the accident along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Department of Corrections. (Photo by PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council)
