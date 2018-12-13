All-out, two-day search finds service dog Chili, warms owner’s heart
•
Her name is Chili. But her rescue has warmed the hearts of thousands.
The service dog ran away from the scene when her owner, 41-year-old Anthony Whitehurst of Houston, Texas, crashed his Chevrolet Impala on Interstate 59 near the Sandersville exit on Sunday.
“I won’t lie, I was crying like a little girl,” said Whitehurst, who refused medical treatment when emergency personnel responded to his crash. “All I was worried about was finding (Chili). I was hysterical.”
Whitehurst has epilepsy, and Chili alerts him before he has a seizure.
“You can’t do anything to stop it, but you can prepare for it,” he said of the potentially life-saving service Chili provides.
But Whitehurst wasn’t prepared for a life without the 5-year-old German shepherd he’s established a special bond with.
And thanks to the efforts of numerous people in law enforcement, agencies and individuals, he won’t have to.
Jeannie Odom of Happy Healthy Pet Adoptions in Bay Springs heard about Whitehurst’s plight and made it known on Facebook. It was shared thousands of times in a matter of minutes.
Before long, officials with the Jasper and Jones County sheriff’s departments, the Laurel and Sandersville police departments, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, volunteer firefighters and individuals were out scouring Claiborne Road, which runs parallel to the southbound lanes of the interstate where Chili was last seen.
“Just seeing all the people helping gave me hope,” Whitehurst said.
Throughout the two days of searching, there were several sightings of Chili in the area, but she wouldn’t come to anyone when called.
“She’s very skittish,” Whitehurst said.
Whitehurst was in the SUV with Jasper County Sheriff’s Department K9 officer RH Stockman on Tuesday in hopes someone would see Chili, then she would come to her owner.
“I told him, ‘I hope you like me because I won’t drop you off until we get your dog,’” said Stockman, who understands the special bond of a service dog and its owner. That’s why he was especially determined to help Whitehurst find Chili.
It was late Tuesday afternoon when Will Rhodes of Bay Springs called and said he was looking at the missing dog alongside the interstate. Stockman took Whitehurst there and, after a few tense seconds, Whitehurst laid down in the grass on the shoulder of the interstate … and she came to his side.
Both began to cry when they were reunited.
“I am so happy right now,” Whitehurst said minutes after Chili was safe and sound in Stockman’s SUV. “These people are the best people I’ve ever been around in my life. What they’ve done for me gives me hope. If I ever decide to renounce my Texas citizenship, I will become a Mississippian.”
Whitehurst was on the way to Alabama to visit friends when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed.
“I ran off the road and tried to correct, and just started skidding sideways,” he said. It appeared that he hit a road sign and that, or something else, “took off the back door.”
A frantic Chili took off across the four lanes of traffic and into the woods along the southbound side of I-59. She was all Whitehurst was worried about when first-responders arrived on the scene to see if he needed medical attention.
That led to him “getting off on the wrong foot” with Trooper Eddie Jenkins, he said. But once the trooper found out why Whitehurst was so upset, he was “up and down that road all day,” Whitehurst said. “I love him now. Special thanks to him.”
Whitehurst also offered special thanks to Stockman and Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, who were the last ones on the scene with him. Stockman took Whitehurst to his house for dinner and dropped off Chili at Bay Springs veterinarian Dr. Lisa Ainsworth’s office for a checkup and bath.
Stockman also arranged for a few friends to get Whitehurst’s car back in running condition and took him back to the Magnolia Motel, near the crash scene. Just after the crash, he slept in his wrecked car on the shoulder of the interstate, in case Chili came back.
Whitehurst was worried about leaving someone out when he was thanking everyone who helped, as Chili squealed and licked away his tears of joy on the side of the interstate.
“I could not have wrecked in a better spot,” Whitehurst said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.