Texas Army veteran’s dog, lost in Jones County years ago, found by deputy, now headed home
A U.S. Army veteran whose bulldog “Oakley” went missing while he was living in Mississippi about three years ago, was reunited with his pooch Friday morning at Sawmill Animal Hospital.
Deputy Regina Newton, who handles animal calls for the JCSD, began this tearful and happy reunion Tuesday on Toombs Road in northern Jones County.
Newton received the call about a bulldog acting aggressively and jumping on a resident. She arrived to find a homeowner terrified of dogs and the bulldog “was just seeking attention, food and water,” JCSD officials said in a news release.
Newton found the dog chained to a nearby tree. The homeowner did not know who the dog’s owner was and had seen the dog roaming the neighborhood.
Newton took the dog to Sawmill Animal Hospital. A scan showed the dog had been micro-chipped and belonged to Ryan Anthony of Perryton, Texas.
Anthony said he last saw Oakley about three years ago while he was living in Mississippi. After the tearful reunion Friday morning, Anthony and Oakley were headed back to Texas.
Oakley is now approximately 10 years old and the JCSD said the circumstances surrounding Oakley’s time in Jones County is under investigation.
“This has been a wonderful way to end a long week at work with a beautiful reunion between a U.S. Army combat veteran and his best friend Oakley,” Newton said. “These are the days that animal advocates live for.”
