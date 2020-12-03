Officials at South Central Regional Medical Center announced that patient visitation is being restricted for the safety of patients, staff and the community. With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the healthcare team at South Central believes the revised visitation policy which will go into effect Thursday, Dec. 3, is the right thing to do.
All individuals entering the hospital will continue to be required to wear a mask and will be evaluated at the screening station located directly inside the front lobby of the medical center before being allowed access to the hospital. Patient visitation within the hospital will continue to be limited to those 18 years of age or older. Consideration will be made for end-of-life and other special circumstances. Those who have been exposed to a patient with COVID-19, tested positive or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, should not visit patients at the medical center.
Patients hospitalized on a medical/surgical floor who do not require isolation are allowed to have one guest throughout visitation hours and the visitor is expected to enter the patient room and remain there until they are ready to leave the facility. Visitation hours will remain from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., seven days per week, with the exception of the Intensive Care Unit, which will have its final visitation period at 6 p.m. each day.
Two support persons are allowed for patients in the Labor and Delivery Unit, however, only one person at a time will be allowed in the patient room. The other support person will have the opportunity to wait in a nearby waiting room.
Only one visitor will be allowed per patient visitation period in the ICU, however, a different person may visit a patient during each of the four daily designated time periods: 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Visitation per time period in the ICU will be limited to 20 minutes.
No visitors will be allowed for patients who are in isolation. Patients who require full time assistance or care will be allowed to have one caretaker in the room with the patient. This determination will be made during hospital admission. Visitors who are allowed to be in the room with an isolated patient are required to wear an outer gown, gloves and face mask.
No visitors are allowed to enter the hospital after 7:30 p.m. unless they are with patients being seen in the emergency department. Those who are visiting non-isolated patients in the hospital will be asked to leave at 7:30 p.m. unless they plan to spend the night with the patient. Overnight guests are expected to remain in the patient room. Other hospital visitors will not be allowed to enter or exit the building after 7:30 p.m.
Patients having surgical procedures and diagnostic tests are allowed one person to join them when entering the hospital. Their guest must remain in the surgery/diagnostic waiting room throughout the patient procedure.
South Central’s Emergency Department visitation policy continues to be limited. The department has multiple processes in place to keep patients, visitors, and staff safe.
All individuals entering the South Central Emergency Department are required to wear a mask. They must be evaluated at the screening station which is located directly inside the front door of the Emergency Department where their temperature will be taken and they will be asked if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms.
All patients who are treated in the facility will continue to be allowed to have one person with them during their Emergency Department stay. No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed in the Emergency Department. Special consideration will be made for special needs patients, critical patients, or end-of-life circumstances if they are not COVID-19 positive.
To remain up to date on the visitation policy at South Central Regional Medical Center, visit scrmccovid19.com.
