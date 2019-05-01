A Richton man has died a day after colliding with a loaded log truck on Highway 15 South, near Glade Elementary, officials with knowledge of the crash are reporting.
Jonathan Brent Dykes, 43, was injured and trapped in his pickup after the crash, which was just after 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from Lance Chancellor of Powers Fire and Rescue.
Dykes was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center and treated for scratches and a broken ankle, according to a Facebook post by his wife Ashton Hope Dykes.
“Very blessed to be alive,” she wrote. “Thanks to all the responders … You all are a true blessing to us.”
But on Wednesday, she confirmed that her husband had died, via social media. It was not known if he had any other medical conditions or if his death was related to the wreck.
Volunteer firefighters from Glade and Powers had to use hydraulic rescue tools to free Dykes from the crumpled 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving. The driver of the 2005 Freightliner, 53-year-old Joseph Kepley of Laurel, was able to drive his vehicle off the roadway and did not report any injuries. He was driving for Mark Pitts Trucking.
The pickup was traveling north and crossed the center line, hitting a rear tire of the southbound 18-wheeler’s trailer, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol report. Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, the Jones County Sheriff's Office and Jones County Emergency Management Agency also responded. One lane of Highway 15 South was closed to traffic during rescue and vehicle recovery operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.