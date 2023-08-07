desoto national forest

A Richton man pleaded guilty to the unlawful excavation of an archeological site, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District in Hattiesburg.

Amos Justin Burnham, 42, used a tractor to illegally excavate an archeological site within the Desoto National Forest that had been designated as a protected site — the “Toodleloo Site” in the Chickasawhay Ranger District in Wayne County — because it contained material remains of past human activities that are of archeological interest, according to court documents.

