A Richton man pleaded guilty to the unlawful excavation of an archeological site, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District in Hattiesburg.
Amos Justin Burnham, 42, used a tractor to illegally excavate an archeological site within the Desoto National Forest that had been designated as a protected site — the “Toodleloo Site” in the Chickasawhay Ranger District in Wayne County — because it contained material remains of past human activities that are of archeological interest, according to court documents.
He was charged with eight counts of damaging the property there between July 2019 and September 2020, according to the indictment, which called for him to forfeit his Massey Ferguson tractor and “any archeological artifacts” that were recovered.
The Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979 is a federal law that governs the excavation of archaeological sites on federal and Indian lands in the United States, and the removal and disposition of archaeological collections from those sites.
Burnham is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4 and faces a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of not more than $20,000 and the potential cost associated with the restoration and repair of the archeological site as part of restitution. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
“When archeological sites are destroyed by unlawful excavations and artifacts are stolen, we lose important clues about the past, forever,” said Darren J. LaMarca, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District and its law enforcement partners are dedicated to protecting archeological sites throughout the Southern District of Mississippi.”
The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Burns are prosecuting the case. Burnham was represented by Hattiesburg attorney Tom Fortner.
