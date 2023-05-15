Local man pulls passenger from burning vehicle
•
A Jones County man was in the right place at the right time to help save someone who was in a burning vehicle that crashed along Interstate 59 early Saturday afternoon.
Jason Hoffman, 51, owner of TranSafe and Advanced Fleet, was traveling south near the exit for Pine Belt Regional Airport when he saw the vehicle go into the median and burst into flames. His wife Lynn called 911.
The man who was driving was able to get out of the vehicle, but the woman who was riding with him was not. Luckily for them, Hoffman saw the crash and immediately jumped into action.
“I just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Hoffman said. “The young man was trying to get the woman out but could not hold the door open and pull her out at the same time because of how the vehicle was positioned, so I helped him get her out. The first responders deserve all the recognition, they do this every day.”
The unidentified man suffered what were described as minor injuries and the unidentified woman was hospitalized with “moderate injuries” that were believed to be non-life-threatening, fire officials said.
The timing wasn’t so good for volunteer firefighters from Moselle. Minutes after arriving on the scene of the crash, they were dispatched to a house fire on Church Loop in Moselle, and several firefighters left to go there.
Heavy smoke was billowing from the attic near the center of the home when firefighters arrived and they quickly extinguished flames in the kitchen and attic area right above it.
Owners Jim and Tina Gentry were not home at the time. Firefighters were able to save their house, but there was damage to the kitchen area and the entire house had smoke damage. A small dog and two parakeets perished in the blaze.
Volunteers from Moselle and Southwest Jones along with a firefighter from Calhoun who was in the area responded to the crash, then several of them — along with firefighters from South Jones, Boggy and Ovett — responded to the house fire. EMServ Ambulance, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.