Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.