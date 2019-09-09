Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation recognizing the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the U.S.Constitution while members of the local Nahoula chapter of the DAR looks on. Constitution Week is celebrated across America Sept. 17-23. Members of the Nahoula DAR promote Constitution Week by sharing posters and age-appropriate materials with the elementary schools in Laurel, Jones County, Laurel Christian and St. John’s Day School. Pictured with Magee are, from left, Whitney Pickering, Katie Howse, Mary Ann Hess and Cindy Rice. On Sept. 17, the downtown churches will ring their bells at noon in recognition of Constitution Day. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.