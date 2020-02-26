Bond denied for Bay Springs man charged with capital murder
Michael Shane Askew told the judge he had been homeless for the last few weeks.
Askew won’t have to worry about where he sleeps for the next several months. He will be in the Jones County Adult Detention Center awaiting trial for capital murder.
The 52-year-old Bay Springs man made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon and Judge Grant Hedgepeth denied bond for the accused killer.
“It’s a capital offense, I believe you’re a flight risk and I believe you’re a risk to the community,” Hedgepeth said after hearing the facts of the case and Askew’s criminal history.
His decision was a relief to family members of 82-year-old Betty Dickerson, who was found dead of a knife wound to her neck in her Shady Grove home last week. Askew was arrested two days later in Nashville. He was in Dickerson’s car when U.S. Marshals took him into custody, law enforcement officials said.
“I’m thrilled,” said Tina Daugherty-Cole, the victim’s daughter, who was at the hearing with other family members. “We’re very thankful.”
Sheriff Joe Berlin and District Attorney Tony Buckley were also pleased that the judge denied bond.
“It’s a relief for the family that he won’t be out,” Berlin said. “It’s a blessing to the department and the community.”
Buckley said it was the right decision.
“He is a danger to the community,” he said.
Bond can be denied on the basis that the suspect is charged with a capital offense and because he’s on parole for another felony. Askew was released from prison after serving less than a year of a five-year sentence for conspiracy and escape in Jasper County. It’s also believed that he spent time in prison for aggravated assault of a corrections officer in Texas, but officials are still working to obtain those records.
It is believed that a woman he was once in a relationship with was a sitter for a neighbor of Dickerson’s, which is how he was acquainted with her.
As he was being escorted to his court appearance in hot-pink coveralls that are reserved for “high-risk inmates,” Askew ignored reporters’ questions about whether he killed Dickerson or if he knew her. But when he was asked what he’d say to her family, Askew said, “I’m sorry,” without elaborating.
Askew waived extradition in Tennessee and local authorities went to get him in Nashville on Monday. Lead Investigator Stephen Graeser reportedly interviewed Askew for almost three hours before he was charged with capital murder, meaning he can face the death penalty, if convicted. The underlying felony to make it a capital offense is robbery, Buckley said.
Because of that, the Office of Capital Defense in Jackson will be notified to assist in Askew’s defense, said public defender Jeannene Pacific. In the meantime, local public defenders John Piazza and Patrick Pacific will work with him and likely assist the Jackson attorney who’s assigned to Askew’s case.
Autopsy results from the state crime lab have been taking a year or more, Buckley said, so it will likely be at least that long until the case goes to court.
Hedgepeth appointed a public defender for the defendant after determining that he was indigent. Askew said he hasn’t been employed in “4-1/2 or 5 months.” He was last “working in chickenhouses,” he said. He has two children, ages 4 and 5, Askew said.
When Hedgepeth asked where he lived, Askew said, “Nowhere.” When the judge asked where he had been laying his head on the nights before his arrest, Askew said, “Wherever … I’ve been homeless for a while.”
His last address was on Ainsworth Drive in Bay Springs, he told the judge. Askew is also facing a child molestation charge in Jasper County, Graeser told the judge.
Askew was convicted of conspiracy/possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County in August 2016 for the sale of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, along with Cheryl O’Neal. He served 147 days in the Jasper County Jail before climbing and jumping off the fence of the facility, breaking his leg in the process.
In August 2017, Askew was ordered to serve five years for escape, but he was released less than a year later, on June 25, 2018, said Mississippi Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Fisher. He was supposed to appear in Jasper County Circuit Court on Feb. 6 for failure to pay court costs of $903, but he was a no-show, said Circuit Clerk Billy Rayner.
Dickerson retired from Northern Electric Co./Sunbeam Oster in Bay Springs — where she once worked with the suspect’s mother — and she worked for Jones County after that, Berlin said.
She was remembered as “a renaissance woman” who loved to travel. She was a “good cook, she could grow anything, sew anything, paint anything,” her daughter said. “Everyone loved her.”
