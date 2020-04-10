The Laurel City Council voted unanimously — from a safe distance — to extend the city’s disaster declaration by 30 days during Tuesday’s meeting.
Councilman Stacy Comegys joined the meeting by teleconference and the rest of the council members were in attendance, sitting on two rows facing each other, at least 6 feet apart. There were 10 people in the room during the 15-minute meeting, which complies with Gov. Tate Reeves’ order to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer to help combat the spread of coronavirus. His shelter-in-place order is in effect through April 20.
Council members unanimously agreed to keep rolling on road projects that have been in the works.
Neel-Schaffer will perform construction engineering and inspection services for the long-awaited MDOT Gateway Beacon Street Corridor Project, which got the OK to move forward from the Federal Highway Administration and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
“I’m glad we’re finally getting started,” Councilman Tony Wheat said.
The council also awarded construction of the 13th Avenue Overlay and Drainage Improvements Project to Dunn Roadbuilders, which bid $1,209,176. The job includes milling, overlay and drainage improvements on 13th Avenue from Jefferson Street to 12th Street, according to the resolution.
They agreed to a change-order from Walters Construction on the West 12th Street Improvements Project. The company needs an additional $69,031 and 22 days for work that has to be done there, but it will still be under the original contract budget at a total cost of $567,229.60 and ahead of the contractual completion date of July 24, according to the resolution. Neel-Schaffer deemed the request reasonable and recommended approval.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to hire Neel-Schaffer to provide GPS locations for approximately 900 fire hydrants in the city by July 1, to meet requirements of the state Fire Rating Bureau. The cost is not to exceed $10,000, according to the resolution.
The council also unanimously approved:
• Renewal of tax exemptions for Essmueller Co., Masonite Corporation and Mid-South Industries;
• Paying travel expenses for LPD Investigator Abraham McKenzie, who went to New Orleans on March 18 to follow up on a murder investigation;
• Advertise for bids for work at the Daphne Park tennis courts;
• The confirmation of Mike Chancellor to the Laurel Airport Authority and Larry Ronk to the Laurel Tree Board.
The council also agreed to set May 5 as the date of a public hearing for the owners of the following properties, which have been deemed a public menace by the Inspection Department:
• 1200 block of Susie B. Ruffin (owned by Ernest McAlpin);
• 1244 North Meridian Ave./aka Susie B. Ruffin (Tommy Pruitt);
• 512 Masonite Dr. (Jaqueline Lyles);
• 325 West 17th St. (Bernice Cooley Estate);
• 118 West Kingston St. (Nail SO);
• 1922 Tulip Ave. (Deborah Crosby);
• 704 East Elmo St. (Anne Elaine Moore Estate).
