A man who tried to snatch a woman’s purse got snatched by the police instead.
Devontae Joshua Henry, 24, of Laurel was charged with attempted strong-arm robbery after being arrested just past noon on Thursday, the day after Christmas.
The woman was reportedly crossing South 13th Avenue after a doctor’s appointment when she was approached by Henry and he unsuccessfully tried to get her purse, said Investigator Michelle Howell of the Laurel Police Department.
“She didn’t give it to him … she fought him off and he ran off,” Howell said.
LPD officer Josh Freeman, who was in the area, heard the call on the radio and saw a man fitting the suspect’s description running nearby. Freeman took Henry into custody and he was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center after being charged with attempted strong-arm robbery.
It was the second daytime robbery or attempted robbery in the city in as many weeks. On Dec. 17, Stephan Matthews, 23, was arrested by the LPD shortly after robbing a woman as she was headed into First State Bank on Highway 84 to make a deposit for a local business, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.