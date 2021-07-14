Neeley Robertson, who was selected Distinguished Young Woman of Jones County, will be one of 29 Mississippi high school seniors competing for more than $28,900 in college scholarships when the 2022 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program gets under way Thursday, July 22, in Meridian.
The incoming senior at Laurel Christian School is the daughter of Joe-Michael and Jennifer Robertson of Ellisville. She was elected governor at Girls State and she was a winner at the International Harvard Speech Tournament. She participated in the HOBY Leadership Seminar and Future Leaders of Jones County and she is a member of the Key Club. She plans to attend NYU Tisch School of the Arts to pursue a career as a professional entertainer.
During the week-long program in Meridian, contestants are evaluated on scholastic achievement, fitness, self-expression, talent and interview. Robertson has chosen a vocal performance of “Gimme Gimme” for her talent.
The state program is now in its 65th year celebrating and spotlighting outstanding achievements of the state’s best and brightest high school girls. The three nights of competition at The Evangel Temple concludes on Saturday, July 24. Curtains open 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then 8 p.m. Saturday.
“We are extremely excited about this year’s program,” said Sid Wilkinson, State Chairman of the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program. “This program celebrates what is positive with today’s young people and offers them cash scholarship opportunities to further their education.”
Reserved tickets for the 2022 Distinguished Young Women Program are avail-
able for $60 for a three-night package. Call 601-480-3438 for ticket information.
Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. For more, visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.
