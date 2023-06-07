Rep. Robin Robinson (R-Laurel) stopped in and said hello to the Jones County Board of Supervisors at Monday’s meeting. She talked about accomplishments from the last legislative session and her credentials as she seeks the state Senate seat that’s been vacated by four-term office-holder Chris McDaniel as he runs for lieutenant governor. “Let me know if I can help,” Robinson said to supervisors. Board President Johnny Burnett thanked her for her efforts and, in particular, for the role she played “to help get Danielle Ashley here,” he said, referring to the board’s chief administrative officer and attorney. Ashley worked for Robinson’s husband Sam Britton when he was Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District. Robinson was listed on the board’s agenda as “recognize special guest.” Don Hartness is running against Robinson for the District 42 Senate seat in the Republican primary. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.