2 pine cone drops set for Friday night
Laurel Main Street and BancorpSouth’s Pine Cone Drop is back to help Laurelites ring in 2022 alongside Danny Rasberry, who will host an Elton Live! concert at the old First National Bank building.
The Pine Cone Drop, which began in 2019, will go on in downtown Laurel after being canceled the previous year due to COVID-19. Pine Cone Drop organizer and owner of Lott Furniture Keri Rowell said when the group first started the event in 2019, it was more well-attended than they had expected, and they have added more to the event including food and beverage vendors.
“Over 5,000 people showed up to that first event,” Rowell said. “We started to plan for 2021 but the (COVID) mandates happened. We are so excited for this New Year’s Eve."
The event is free and open to the public and will offer food, vendors and activities for children in the kid’s area, sponsored by Shug’s Cookie Dough & Candy Bar. Children’s events will begin at 5 p.m. on North Magnolia Street with jumps, games, face painting and more. A kid’s pine cone drop will begin at 8 p.m. along with a fireworks show. The organizers decided to do two drops after hosting the first event to cater to those who may want to get home before midnight.
Live music will start at 5 p.m. and will feature music by Emerald Empire and Sistas with Soul. Food trucks will begin serving customers on Oak Street around 5 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the event will end early.
“People should come out and celebrate with us because there have been so many difficult things to go through this year and we can all say goodbye collectively to the past two years,” Rowell said.
The pine cone will drop between Patinas and Freedom Nails on N. Magnolia Street in downtown Laurel at midnight with a fireworks show to follow.
Ring in 2022 with Elton John tribute
Elton Live! — The Elton John Experience, billed as the top tribute band in the world, will be performing in the old First National Bank building in downtown Laurel at the corner of North Magnolia Street and Central Avenue.
“The band is unbelievable ... It will be an incredible event,” said Rasberry, who was a concert promoter and founder of the financial advisory firm Rasberry Producer Group. “It is truly the most incredible tribute band in the world.”
The tribute band is made up of fans of the iconic piano-playing singer, and they are all professional musicians who form “the driving force behind a spectacular live performance and sheer rock-n-roll wall of sound,” according to the website.
Attendees must be over 21. Purchase tickets online at itickets.com/events/459115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.