The Jones County Board of Supervisors selected Noel Rogers to fill the vacancy that was created by Judge Billie Graham’s appointment to chancery court judge.
Rogers, an attorney who lives in Ellisville, made it to the runoff in a crowded field in the District 1 Justice Court Judge’s race last year and fell to Judge Grant Hedgepeth. Rogers edged Saul, a former Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, to make the runoff.
The position will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot to find a permanent justice court judge.
Read more as details become available and in Thursday's print edition.
