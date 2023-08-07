On-off meeting about future of Soso gym back on for Thursday
Just before sunset Friday, hotly contested plans to rebuild the old Soso gymnasium potentially came crashing down — along with most of the structure’s roof.
And with that, the debate over what should be done with the historic building seemingly came to an end — at least for a weekend. Now the wrangling has resumed, with a special meeting to seek community input that was first called, then canceled, but is now scheduled for Thursday at the American Legion hut.
The 2020 Easter tornado left a gaping gash in the northwest corner of the gym’s roof, and after three years of exposure to the elements, the proud old edifice appears to have finally absorbed all that it could.
As a handful of longtime residents gathered outside the 84-year-old building Friday evening, as if to pay their respects, small remnants of roofing material could be heard sporadically falling to the gym floor inside, startling those gathered.
“It just breaks my heart,” Deloris Welch said. “My husband (Charles) was a star basketball player here. I also played basketball here, graduated high school and taught school for 25 years on this site. But it was so sad to see the gym in this condition.
“We now need to work together to bring unity to our community.”
Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill was also there, inspecting the damage and reflecting on efforts he has undertaken to have the gymnasium conveyed from its owner, the Jones County School District, to the town of Soso. Cahill has been working to find a way to preserve the facility, by having it signed over to Soso in hopes of finding money to rehab the structure.
“This is the end of the story,” Cahill said Friday night. “Time was against us, and now it’s done. It is time to move on. We will all work together and move forward; It breaks my heart, but the gym served this community well for many, many years. If only someone had come along with a check for at least a million dollars.”
The mayor was of the opinion while viewing the scene on Friday, that it would not be prudent to pursue having the property transferred to the town of Soso.
Just last Tuesday, the Soso board of aldermen voted 4-0 — with one absent — to no longer pursue the acquisition of the gym. The general feeling of the board was that restoring and rebuilding the structure would be cost-prohibitive for the town of 400.
That was a decision that Cahill did not agree with at the time. He felt so strongly about it that he stated his intention to resign as mayor, a decision that he has since rescinded.
After receiving numerous calls and input from the community, Cahill is now of a different perspective, he said Monday morning.
“We are going ahead with a special meeting on Thursday, and my intention now is to continue to have the gym transferred to the Town of Soso,” Cahill said. “I have heard from so many people over the weekend.”
With little to no roof protecting what is left, the building’s further demise will be accelerated. Newly formed cracks in the beautiful stone walls are now visible. The roof gable that is facing the east is leaning in significantly.
What was already a safety concern is now a matter of urgency, and the school board was set to meet Monday to discuss the next steps.
“We are very concerned with the safety concerns, and especially now with these developments,” said Superintendent Dr. B.R. Jones. “The school board has already requested bids to have the building removed, and these were both in the neighborhood of $60,000.”
The First Baptist Church of Soso is just a few feet from the gymnasium. At least two children who attend church there have had nails go through their shoes, as did at least one adult.
“We just wanted something to be done to keep things safe,” Pastor PJ Weeks said. “We really have no interest whatsoever in the property and never did, but it needed to be either torn down or quickly rebuilt, and we would have been happy with either.
“The mayor has done an incredible job of bringing this community back, and we appreciate him for that.”
Soso Alderman Kip Simpson said is also appreciative of the mayor’s efforts.
“He has really worked hard for Soso and has done a good job as mayor,” Simpson said. “We are a close-knit community, and we will continue to be close-knit, and we are all going to do everything we can to help Soso.”
Cahill suggested on Friday that some of the materials from the historic gymnasium be saved and repurposed into a new structure such as a public pavilion, as a way of honoring the gym’s history.
The special meeting for community input will be held at 6pm at the American Legion hut in Soso.
