A store employee who robbed Roses at gunpoint on a morning in December 2016 will spend the next decade behind bars.
Christopher Luker, 28, was ordered in Jones County Circuit Court to serve 10 years in prison after admitting to stealing more than $7,000 from the department store off 16th Avenue. He and an accomplice, James Parker, held a firearm on clerk Lisa Arrington, forcing her to go upstairs, where the money is counted, to get cash, prosecutor Dennis Bisnette told the court.
“The employees believed one of the individuals was an employee of the store at the time,” Bisnette said.
They gave that information to Laurel police, and Luker and Parker were arrested two days later at their residence at Westhill Apartments, which is across West 10th Street from Roses.
When LPD investigators went to search the residence, they found cash and clothes that the two were seen wearing on surveillance video stuffed between a garbage bag and garbage can.
There were two money bags and a Betty Boop purse that had cash in it that had been at the store, Bisnette said. Only a roll of $10 bills totaling $500 was not recovered, he added.
Parker wrote a letter to the DA’s office from the Jones County Adult Detention Center admitting to his role in the crime, Bisnette said.
When Judge Dal Williamson asked Luker if he did, in fact, commit the crime, Luker said, “Yes, sir. Yes, sir, I did.”
Asked if he wished to say anything to the court, Luker said, “I would like to apologize to the people I hurt.”
In addition to the 10 years in prison — which will have to be served day for day with no chance for early release, Bisnette said — Luker will also have to spend five years under post-release supervision of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and he was ordered to participate in the court’s community service program. He will also have to pay court fees and fines of $1,667.50, which includes $250 to Roses’ parent company, Variety Wholesale.
Luker was facing up to life in prison, if convicted of the crime. He was represented by attorney David Myers.
“Is this your first felony?” Williamson asked Luker, and he said it was. “Make sure it’s your last. If you would have hurt somebody, I would have ordered this to trial, and if you had been found guilty, I would have sentenced you to life. You made this woman feel like she was going to die. That’s an evil thing to do.”
The judge said he was only going along with the plea agreement because it was Luker’s only felony and because he didn’t hurt anyone.
Luker served 105 days in county jail before posting $50,000 bond on April 1, 2017. He has been in jail for 126 days on a bench warrant, which was issued for his failure to comply with the terms of his release while awaiting trial. He was arrested for possession of marijuana in November 2017.
Sources with knowledge of his case, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of Luker’s whereabouts several times before he was finally picked up in Petal in January and held until his case was handled in court.
One source said he showed Sheriff Alex Hodge social media posts of Luker on Facebook Live in Petal while there was a warrant for his arrest, but he didn’t get picked up. There were also other posts on social media of Luker at the Superdome for a New Orleans Saints game and on outings in the area with his mother and other family members.
A court official with knowledge of the case said that the judge finally had to write a letter to the sheriff to compel him to send someone to pick up Luker.
