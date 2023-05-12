The monthly meeting of the Jones County Rosin Heels, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Los Primos restaurant, next to Hardee’s on 16th Avenue in Laurel. The public is invited.
The speaker will be Miss Pat Sallassi, former history teacher and a Civil War reenactor since the 1970s. Her topic will be the Wirt Adams dismounted cavalry that was from Mississippi. She is the coordinator for the Wirt Adam reenactment group.
