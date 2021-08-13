Rotarians hear from United Way, abuse shelter, SCRMC doctors
Three recent speakers at the Laurel Rotary Club were from South Central Orthopedics. Ana Demson, Dr. Steven Nowicki, Rotary President-Elect Stone Thames and Hudson Harris. The Laurel Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at the Laurel Country Club.
Recent presenters to the Laurel Rotary Club were Becky Stewart and Karen Mosley from the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter. The DAFS serves 11 local counties. Those who need help due to a domestic situation should call 601- 428-8821.
Betsy Ivey, executive director of the United Way of the Pine Belt Region, was the guest speaker at a recent program at the Laurel Rotary Club.
