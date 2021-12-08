Donnybrook breaks out at NEJ, 8 girls arrested
Eight Northeast Jones students — all girls — were arrested after an early-morning fight in front of the school on Monday, Superintendent Tommy Parker of the Jones County School District said.
The fight was believed to be a continuation of something that started between two groups of girls on social media then in their community over the weekend before it spilled over to school before the bell rang to start classes.
Cellphone videos of parts of the fights showed teachers and administrators trying to get between the girls, but some arms continued to swing and some of the fighting students continued to clutch each other.
Some of the faculty members got shoved or caught in the crossfire of punches, but they weren’t targeted by the students. There were no serious injuries to students or staff, but there were some ripped shirts and stripped-off weaves scattered on the sidewalk, some witnesses reported.
Jones County Youth Court had eight of the 10 girls who were involved picked up because of the seriousness of their involvement, Parker said. After they are dealt with by the judicial system, they will be subject to school disciplinary measures, which could range from suspension to expulsion. Their disciplinary hearings are expected to start today (Thursday). School and youth-court discipline measures are not made public.
School officials are being encouraged to get authorities involved in cases that would be considered crimes outside of school grounds — such as assault, in this case, Parker said.
With eight being taken into custody, this is the largest fight at a Jones County school in recent memory, Parker said.
