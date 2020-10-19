Prospective Laurel firefighters tackle physical ability test
Three of five applicants proved their mettle Saturday morning during the Candidate Physical Ability Test at the Laurel Fire Training Center in the second step to become a city firefighter.
Raymond Evans, Bryan Hancock and Joe Herrington completed a rapid-fire physical test with a 10-minute, 20-second time limit, starting with walking the stairmaster for three minutes while carrying 75 pounds of extra weight. Department training officer Kerry Holifield proctored the test.
Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said those who pass this second stage of the testing process are shortlisted and moved to an interview and background check stage.
“We currently have 59 firefighters, with three in training, and we hope to hire four more,” Brown said before the 8 a.m. test.
By the end, each candidate will have to take the CPAT twice: one time with the local fire department, and again during their seven-week stay at the fire academy.
Everyone at the training center that morning agreed that the first part of the CPAT, the stair climb, was the hardest. Two candidates didn’t climb for the full three minutes and were disqualified.
Then came Evans, 29, a U.S. Army veteran who was the first to finish the stair climb.
“I’m always in the gym anyway (at Fitness Depot),” he said when asked about his preparation for the test.
Upon completing the stair climb, Evans quickly began the outdoor circuit designed to simulate various physical scenarios a firefighter will encounter on the job: the hose drag, equipment carry, ladder raise and extension, forceable entry, search, rescue and the ceiling breach and pull.
Evans completed the course in just over nine minutes.
“I’m relieved,” he said just afterward. “I’m glad it’s over with, for the moment, in the sense that I get to move on to the next part.”
Hancock, 29, is also a Laurel police officer. He said he began the process to become a firefighter because his goal is to one day become fire marshal, and experience in fighting fires is necessary for that. Hancock and Herrington finished the course in just over 8 minutes.
Two 19-year-old recent Laurel hires — Jarrett Stephens of Sharon and Mason Roberts of Sandersville — sat in that day and have been practicing the CPAT since taking the job. Stephens has a record of 7:59 and Roberts a time of 7:57.
