Early Wednesday morning, two chicken houses in the Rustin Community went heavily damaged by fire.
The Rustin Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene of a fire at 75 Smith Holifield Road at 6 a.m. and found two chicken houses on fire — one fully engulfed, the other about 50 percent engulfed in flames.
Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, said chicken house owner Chase McGee received a call from a neighbor, reporting smoke coming from one of his chicken houses.
“McGee called 911, but prior to the firefighters' arrival, a second chicken house became involved,” Bumgardner said in a press release. “One of the houses sustained catastrophic damage and the other sustained significant damage.”
No injuries were reported and there were no chickens in the houses at the time of the blaze.
M & M and Powers volunteer fire departments provided mutual aid to the Rustin Volunteer Fire Department. Jones County officials and Dixie Electric were on the scene as well.
