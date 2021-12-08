A home on South 6th Avenue in Laurel received extensive damage from a fire early Tuesday morning.
The Laurel Fire Department responded to the structure fire in a one room, single-story brick building at 832 S. 6th Ave. around 12:33 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, homeowner Linda Graham, Raven Graham and her young child were out of the home.
Three engine companies were dispatched by Battalion Chief Tim Tisdale and first reports showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the right rear corner of the house. The fire had burned through the roof, the LFD said in a press release.
The three engine crews of 10 firefighters did an offensive/ interior attack through the front door entrance of the home and extinguished the fire in the rear bedroom area of the home.
The fire appeared to have started in the rear bedroom and worked its way into the kitchen area, causing major fire and smoke damage to the interior of the home. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in about 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
