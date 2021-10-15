A South Carolina-based company is in the process of purchasing Wayne Farms’ poultry-processing complex in Laurel, officials with that company announced.
Amick Farms, based in Batesburg, is acquiring Wayne Farms' live production, feed mill, manufacturing and production facilities in Laurel. The transaction is expected to be complete on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The agreement comes about two months after it was announced that Wayne Farms’ owner Cargill and Continental Grain had formed a joint venture to acquire Laurel-based Sanderson Farms for $4.5 billion. The latest move is “an important step in completing our proposed transaction with Sanderson Farms,” Wayne Farms CEO and President Clint Rivers said without elaborating. He did say that the decision to sell the Laurel facility “was not easy.”
Wayne Farms in Laurel employs approximately 550 people. They were notified of the sale on Thursday, about a month after the news got out that the company was looking for a buyer. Amick Farms currently operates two other facilities in South Carolina and Maryland with approximately 3,000 employees.
“We are excited to wel- come the team members and growers in Laurel and surrounding communities to our family,” said Ben Harrison, president of Amick Farms. “Growing our business is an ongoing goal of ours, and this transaction was the perfect opportunity to grow our Amick team.”
The acquisition gives the company the opportunity and resources to grow with their customer base and develop new customer partners, provide more quality products and continue customer service excellence, Harrison said.
“We’ve had a very long and positive relationship with the Laurel community, and we’re glad we’ve been able to reach an agreement with a solid operator like Amick Farms, who will continue that community partnership,” said Clint Rivers, president and CEO of Wayne Farms LLC. “While the decision to sell the Laurel facility was not easy for Wayne Farms, this is an important step in completing our proposed transaction with Sanderson Farms. We are thankful for Amick Farms’ commitment to the Laurel workers and the community, and we’re grateful to know that the plant will continue to operate and thrive under their ownership.”
The Wayne Farms plant recently underwent a $16.9 million expansion and up- grade, which included the addition of a processing line and equipment, including cutting, deboning, portioning, packaging and upgraded X-ray technology, all tied to the company’s Ladybird premium line of chicken products. The expansion made way for the creation of about 200 jobs.
Wayne Farms’ Laurel plant was built in 1957 by Allied Mills. It produces boneless breasts, trimmed breasts, tenders, wings, boneless whole legs, drum- sticks, paws and giblets. Amick Farms is a U.S. subsidiary of OSI Group, the world’s 35th largest poultry company. OSI also operates Australia’s Turosi and China’s Otto & Sons Weihai.
According to the WATTPoultry.com Top Companies Database, Sanderson Farms, Wayne Farms and Amick Farms rank third, seventh and 12th among U.S. poultry companies, respectively. As feed producers, the Sanderson Farms, Wayne Farms and OSI Group respectively rank 27th, 59th and 85th.
