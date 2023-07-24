Mississippi’s sales-tax holiday for clothes, shoes and school supplies is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
“When you support Main Street businesses, you’re supporting Mississippi’s job creators,” National Federation of Independent Business State Director Dawn McVea said. “You’re supporting the businesses that do so much to support their communities throughout the year.”
