In what can only be described as a rousing success, hundreds attended the inaugural Salvation Army of Laurel Red Shield Gala. The gala, which featured food, drink, a silent auction and entertainment by “American Idol” and “The Voice” finalist LB Crew, raised thousands of dollars to help send underprivileged kids to camp this summer, as well as to feed, clothe and shelter the less fortunate in our community.
Howard Industries, Mississippi Power and Venture Oil & Gas were platinum sponsors, while Mi Casita and Cask & Barrel provided food and beverages. A full list of sponsors and contributors will appear in a future edition of The Laurel Leader-Call.
