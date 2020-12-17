Salvation Army will distribute Christmas gifts, clothing and toys to 556 children and food boxes to senior citizens who are facing food insecurity on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 205 North 13th Ave.
"The Salvation Army is increasing the number of children we are assisting by 206 in 2020," said
Maj. Raymond N. Pruitt,. Laurel Corps officer. "We have distributed gifts to the children when the items were available, to prevent a large gathering in this time of Covid-19.
"In our state, one in five people struggle with hunger. We see the evidence of that every day. In 2020, The Salvation Army in Laurel has provided 1,466 food orders and served 16, 233 meals in our shelter."
Pruitt said corporate partners have contributed in a major way. Sanderson Farms will supply a chicken for each order and Howard Industries purchased the dressing and macaroni and cheese. Many Jones County public schools participated in canned food drives as well, Pruitt said.
To partner with The Salvation Army. please log onto LaurelKettle.org, call 800 SAL ARMY or mail gift to PO Box 2548, Laurel, MS 39442
