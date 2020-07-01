As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals with orthopedic conditions — including knee pain, hip pain, shoulder pain and other acute conditions — have postponed care because of uncertainty of available services. Some are afraid to venture out because of COVID-19. Dr. Richard O’Keeffe Jr., an orthopedic surgeon at South Central Orthopedics in Laurel, is concerned about patients who are putting off treatment for acute orthopedic problems. The delay may make the conditions worse over time if not treated properly, he said.
“It has been a difficult time for our patients, but we want them to know we are here for them,” O’Keeffe said. “Our orthopedic group has established same-day or next-day appointments in an effort to expedite the care our patients’ needs.
“Our South Central Clinics are a safe place to receive care. Our health-care team continues to wear personal protective equipment, waiting room chairs are distanced and we have taken every precaution possible to keep our patients safe. All patients will be required to wear a mask when arriving at the clinic, which will help keep the patients safe during their visit at our clinic.”
To secure a same-day appointment with an orthopedic surgeon at South Central Orthopedics, call 601-649-5990 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Those who call between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday will get an appointment the following day.
“Keep in mind, we will do our best to secure you an appointment with your regular orthopedic provider, but if his schedule is full or if he is in surgery, we will schedule you with another member of our well-trained orthopedic team,” O’Keefee said. “Our goal is to get you in and get you taken care of.
“Let us care for you. We want you to know we are here to take care of you and are doing everything possible to make our schedules flexible so you can get in when you need us.
