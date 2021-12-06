Sanderson Farms, Inc. has been recognized by News- week magazine as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2022. The prestigious list is presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
“We are honored to be recognized as a leading company in corporate responsibility, not only by Newsweek, but also by consumers nationwide,” said Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms. “Our strong record of sustainability is another way we care for the community and the world around us.”
The third annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies was selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey of more than 11,000 United States residents. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.
Last year, the annual list recognized 399 notable companies and brands such as HP, Microsoft, General Mills, Whirlpool, General Motors and many more. The inclusion of Sanderson Farms on the 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies marks the first year the company has made the coveted ranking among the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S.
“Helping our communities succeed has been at the core of our corporate culture since Sanderson Farms was founded,” Sanderson said. “We have a responsibility to our investors, business partners, customers, employees and other constituents to operate responsibly and with total integrity.”
Over the last 75 years, Sanderson Farms has worked to create long-term value for shareholders through a strategy of internal growth, conservative financial management and a relentless focus on operational efficiency. A key part of its strategic plan has been an emphasis on environmental and social responsibilities, and a commitment to constituents other than shareholders, according to the company’s website.
The complete list of the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories can be viewed on Newsweek’s
website.
Sanderson Farms is being purchased for $4.5 billion by Continental Grain Co. and Cargill, it was announced earlier this year.
