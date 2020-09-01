On Tuesday, the Sanderson Farms Championship announced the launch of its community support campaign, asking people across the state to be “All in For Children’s.”
While no spectators will be in attendance at this year’s event, the community is encouraged to purchase and wear custom face masks to rally around the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship and the sick and injured Mississippi children who benefit from its proceeds.
Tournament organizers are asking individuals, families, and businesses to show their support by buying masks at SandersonFarmsChampionship.com/mask and posting photos or videos while wearing them with the hashtag #AllInForChildrens. Face masks feature the Championship’s signature rooster emblem and the Children’s of Mississippi logo on black fabric. All proceeds from the masks sales will go toward Children’s to make up for lost revenue from ticket sales and other events typically held throughout the week.
“Our hope is that this campaign will create a tangible sense of community engagement throughout the state for the Sanderson Farms Championship,” said Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chief executive officer and chairman of the board for Laurel-based Sanderson Farms. “Most importantly, we want to raise the dollars donated to Batson Children’s Hospital that the 175,000 children treated there annually depend on each year.”
In 2019, the Sanderson Farms Championship presented a record-breaking $1.3 million donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital, the fundraising arm for Batson Children’s Hospital, part of Children’s of Mississippi. The tournament was also honored with the “Best Charity Integration Award” by PGA TOUR for the second consecutive year. As the state’s only PGA TOUR event, the Championship creates millions of dollars in economic impact and donations to Children’s of Mississippi.
“The mission of this event has always been to raise money for our state’s only hospital dedicated solely to the care and treatment of Mississippi’s children,” said Sanderson. “While this year’s tournament will look different, we are excited to provide new opportunities for the community to be involved and give back.”
The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship will be Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club of Jackson. All proceeds will go directly to charity.
