Sanderson Farms for sale?

Poultry producer’s stock soars amid rumors of merger with Wayne Farms
There are no “For Sale” signs on any Sanderson Farms facilities, but there are signs that the Laurel-based poultry producer is considering a sale.
The $3.5 billion company has reportedly hired a firm to seek advice on a potential sale and has attracted interest from the agricultural investment firm Continental Grain Co., according to numerous reports in national media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal and Fox Business News.
A deal with Continental would merge Sanderson the third-largest U.S. chicken producer, with the smaller Georgia-based Wayne Farms, which also has a facility and growers in Jones County.
Sanderson officials have not commented on the reports, citing company policy about not responding to rumors. A similar email was reportedly sent to employees, too. A reporter noted that it would put an end to rumors if company officials would issue an outright denial or confirmation that the company is only considering a sale.
“It is company policy to not comment on market rumors or speculation,” Sanderson CFO and Treasurer Mike Cockrell responded.
Local officials and business leaders were concerned about the reports. Though production workers and producers would still be needed no matter what the company name is, the loss of higher-paying corporate jobs at the company headquarters off Flynt Road would be a blow to the community, several leaders said on the condition of anonymity. Others who are familiar with the company noted that most of its leaders are close to or beyond retirement age and don’t have children or other close family members in top-tier positions to take the reins.
Sanderson employs approximately 1,100 people in Laurel — 450 on salary, 650 hourly, Cockrell said. There are 400 or so employees at the headquarters. That number includes about 50 trainees who are not at the office every day “but are working at various company locations across the states in which we operate,” Cockrell said.
Shares of Sanderson Farms stock went up almost 10.5 percent, to $184.45, and were “swapping hands at all-time high levels,” according to market reports on Monday, after word went out that Sanderson had hired Centerview Partners for advice about a potential sale.
If Sanderson and Wayne Farms were to combine, it would still be the third-largest poultry producer in the market, with 15 percent, but it would inch closer to Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., which produces about 16 percent of the country’s chicken meat.
Labor shortages in areas that employ poultry producers have forced them to increase wages and benefits to recruit and retain workers, and some companies — including Sanderson — have invested in automation, according to the report in The Wall Street Journal.
As pandemic restrictions have lifted and restaurants reopen across the country, an increased demand for chicken breasts and wings resulted in their costs more than doubling since the beginning of the year, it was reported.
Because of that, Sanderson showed better-than-expected sales and profits last month, but meat companies’ costs are rising along with grain prices, which is the largest expense in raising chicken. That was caused by growing exports to China and poor weather conditions for South American farmers, according to the reports.
Joe Frank Sanderson, the grandson of company founder D.R. Sanderson, has served as the company’s chief executive since 1989 and chairman since 1998. The family business started as a farm-supply store in 1947.
Wayne Farms’ roots go back to 1895, when it started as a feed mill then expanded to poultry. It was acquired by Continental in 1981.
In October, Sanderson reportedly rejected an unsolicited takeover by Durational Capital Management that company officials said was too low. In 2015, Continental filed plans to raise $234 million in an initial public offering for Wayne Farms, but that plan was withdrawn as poultry producers dealt with avian influenza outbreaks that killed millions of chickens and boosted the cost for poultry and egg companies.
The U.S. poultry industry is facing scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice’s ongoing criminal investigation into allegations that executives at major chicken companies conspired to fix prices, according to The Wall Street Journal report. No one at Sanders or Wayne has been charged.
