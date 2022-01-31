The state House of Representatives honored Joe F. Sanderson Jr., CEO and board chairman of Sanderson Farms, with House Resolution 9 last week. The resolution commends Mr. Sanderson on the company’s 75th anniversary — and his 75th birthday — and highlights his successful leadership of his family’s company, as well as his philanthropic endeavors.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Mississippi Legislature for our 75th anniversary,” Sanderson said. “At Sanderson Farms, we believe in the importance of supporting our employees, their families and each community in which we operate.
“This recognition would not be possible without the support and efforts of our incredible employees and the growers who contract with us. I would also like to thank the Mississippi Legislature, Speaker Gunn and Rep. Robinson for this recognition.”
The resolution was presented by Rep. Robin Robinson (R-Laurel), a former Sanderson Farms employee. It noted that he was born on Jan. 17, 1947 — the same year his grandfather D.R. Sanderson founded the company that became the third largest poultry company in the country, with revenues that exceeded $4.8 billion last year.
The company employs 17,000 and was selected one of America’s 100 Most Trustworthy Companies by Forbes Magazine, and while hosting the state’s only PGA Tour event, raised more than $7.7 million for Friends of Children’s Hospital.
