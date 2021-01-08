A Sandersville man was arrested Friday morning after being accused of using social media to entice a young girl to have sex with him.
William Joseph Herrington, 23, is charged with child exploitation after using Snapchat to try to entice a 14-year-old girl to meet him “for sexual purposes,” according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Herrington made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday afternoon, where Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $500,000.
The teen, who lives in the Sharon area, was able to screenshot Herrington’s message and show it to her parents, and they reported it to the JCSD, said Sgt. J.D. Carter, who is investigating the case. The two did not meet for the encounter that Herrington propositioned, Carter said.
Herrington was aware of the victim’s age, Carter said, because their families are acquainted.
“He clearly knew she was underage,” Carter said. “This proves a point that you don’t mess with juveniles in Jones County.”
Carter said he consulted with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office to get the right charge, so “I thank them for their help.”
Herrington was arrested at his residence in the 400 block of West Main Street just after 9 a.m. Friday.
