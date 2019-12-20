For years, Sandersville volunteer firefighter Lyndell Nickey has been helping people during their most desperate times. And that’s just what he was doing when — and after — a tornado destroyed his home on Monday evening.
“I go to wrecks, fires and tell people all the time, ‘It’s going to be OK,’ … but I don’t know how to tell myself that,” Nickey said the next day, his voice quivering as he looked at the trees, lumber and debris that littered the once-beautiful landscape of his home on East Main Street.
Nickey, who has been with the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department for about 10 years, had responded to a call of trees down and tornado damage on Magnolia Road. Minutes later, he talked to girlfriend Tina Pates back at their home.
“She said we took a direct hit … but nothing prepared me for this,” he said. “I expected a few trees to be down.”
The rustic, 2,000 square-foot home with a wrap-around porch was in shambles, but everyone who had been inside — Pates, her adult son Scotty and her two young grandchildren — were safe.
“It’s a miracle everybody was OK,” Nickey said.
They made it to the safety of the fire station just down the road and, after waiting out a second storm cell, Nickey was back out with his fellow volunteers, assisting other victims.
“They train us to help other people,” he said. “Other people needed help at the time.”
It was 2 a.m. or so before he was able to get to his adult son Waylon’s house, on McFarland Road in the Bogue Homa Choctaw reservation, where there was significant damage to several structures. His son was among several residents there to be displaced.
But now that the storms have subsided and people of the community are safe, dozens face the daunting task of cleanup and rebuilding.
“This house is a treasure,” said Nickey, whose full-time job is at Lowe’s. “A lot of volunteers helped build it. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Next door, 60-year-old Tracy Boyd and others were cutting trees that had fallen on the house where his adult daughter lives. He was there with her — appropriately named “Stormy” — and her boyfriend Zack when the tornado struck hours earlier.
“They said it was coming, and we got beside the fireplace,” where there was a reinforced wall, Boyd said. “I’ve never heard nothing like that. It wasn’t like a train, it was more like a damn jet taking off in the house.”
A tree fell on the house and another fell on a car parked right outside, “but we didn’t hear them fall,” Boyd said.
It was all over in “30 or 45 seconds,” he said, and then there was and eery quietness and darkness. “There was no way of seeing anything.”
When he was able to survey the damage by daylight the next morning, he saw devastation to the home his father had built more than 40 years earlier.
“It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” he said.
An apartment behind the house and a barn, where they raise burros, were wiped out, but all of the animals were OK.
“God looks after the animals, and He looked out for us or we wouldn’t be here,” Boyd said. “It’s hard to believe someone could survive something like this.”
South of East Main, near the end of Willow Street, Ronnie Sims and his wife Teresa were just getting settled in after returning from a visit with their grandchild in Hammond, La.
“We’d been right ahead of (the storm) all day,” said Sims, who’s retired from Halliburton and whose wife retired from Kroger this year. “I thought we were in the clear.”
After they got their vehicle unloaded, there was some rain and wind. Sims went upstairs and he noticed their dog Missy, a “chi-weenie,” acting nervous, so he turned on the TV. In a matter of minutes, he saw the radar on WDAM showing nearby Hawkes Road and he got a text from his daughter saying, “Take cover.”
Right after that, Sims heard the unmistakeable “train” sound.
“I scooped (Missy) up, the lights flickered, the door slammed shut, and I holllered for my wife,” Sims said.
He was heading down the stairs when the roof was ripped off.
“Sheetrock hit me in the head, something hit me in the side of the face,” but all he was concerned about was getting to his wife, who wasn’t answering him. Sims finally made his way downstairs. “I was stepping on stuff … I was afraid she was under some of it and I was stepping on her.”
Sims was fumbling for the flashlight feature on his cellphone but wound up using the light of the screen to navigate his way through the debris-filled darkness. That’s when he found his stunned wife, standing there, holding the refrigerator.
“She was OK,” he said.
The SUV was turned around and pushed up against their other car and his pickup was facing the opposite direction he’d parked it in. The house they’d lived in for 35 years was destroyed in “10 to 15 seconds,” Sims said. The house “about 200 years old,” he said. “They taught school here.”
The next morning, Sims was able to see that two storage sheds were also destroyed, along with a trailer that had been used as a hunting camp.
“The only part of it I could find is over there,” he said, pointing to a bundle of metal in a pasture about a quarter-mile away. The trailer had been tied down, he said. Sims also lost an estimated $200,000 in timber that he’d been growing on his 20 acres.
But he put the losses in perspective while looking at the stripped second floor and where he had been standing seconds before the twister hit.
“I was about 10 feet from being blown to the other side of the Indian reservation,” he said.
On the north side of East Main, 60-year-old James Vreeland was counting his blessings, too.
He’d seen the TV report that a tornado had touched down on the east side of Interstate 59. When he stepped outside, he saw it in the near-constant lightning illuminating the ominous funnel in the sky.
“It was right there,” he said. “I told (my wife and granddaughter) to get in the hall.”
Right after they all got there, the tornado bowled over a big tree that hit the house. They were all OK, though.
“I remodeled the house about a year ago, and when I did, I put a ‘safe wall’ in it … because my daddy told me to,” he said. “I’m glad he did.”
They were all saved by the safety wall, he said, but the house is uninhabitable and his transmission shop across the road “is just gone.”
Vreeland was already planning to remodel another family home on the property, and that plan has now been expedited … and it will include a safe wall, too. He noted that all of the large trees there fell in the opposite direction of the house.
“We were super fortunate,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.