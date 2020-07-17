If a Sandersville home had to burn, it was in the ideal location for it, and firefighters did all the right things to keep the damage to a minimum, officials said.
“They did an outstanding job … They did everything right,” district Fire Chief John Bounds said. “If it would’ve spread to the main home, it’s older, so it could’ve gotten out of hand real quick.”
Charles and Kathy McLaurin moved back to her family’s old homeplace a couple of years ago. It’s on East Main Street — directly across from Sandersville Town Hall and the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department.
“If we had been out two or three miles, who knows how bad it could’ve been?” Mr. McLaurin said.
They were inside the home on Wednesday evening about to eat with their son Chip and his young daughter Jessica when Mrs. McLaurin walked into the mobile home addition and saw smoke and fire in a front bedroom. It appeared that the fire started near a window, but the air-conditioner there wasn’t plugged in, Mr. McLaurin said.
“The only thing plugged in over there is an old refrigerator,” he said.
But the fire didn’t start near it. He speculated that a lightning strike may have caused the fire.
“We didn’t hear anything,” he said, “but we had window units on (in the main house) and they make it hard to hear anything.”
Streaks of lightning cut through the sky and thunder rumbled as volunteers from at least four departments — Sandersville, Sharon, Rustin and Powers — worked to contain the blaze. A thermal-imaging camera was used to check for hotspots to make sure they were getting all of the fire.
The main house was built in the 1930s and the mobile home was added on to it in 1974, Mr. McLaurin said. He and his wife were especially appreciative that the firefighters were able to salvage most of their belongings inside the mobile home and save the main home. Pictures and other mementoes from their daughter who died eight years earlier were inside.
“They did a great job … we really appreciate them,” he said as he hugged his wife and reassured her.
Bounds said the response and execution of the firefighters were exceptional.
“I can’t say enough about the job they did,” he said. “Thank you to all of the departments that showed up.”
