Home Instead Senior Care, serving the Pine Belt Area, is once again offering the community a chance to spread joy to local seniors. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift. Since the program’s inception in 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.1 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide.
It’s easy to help. Visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display through Friday. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and drop off the gift at either of the area Home Instead Senior Care offices. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
• Bancorp South Bank, 110 S 16th Ave., Laurel
• Bancorp South Bank, 317 N 5th Ave., Laurel
• Turtle Creek Mall, 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Hattiesburg
• Edward Jones Financial, 6760 Highway 98 W. No. 4, Hattiesburg
• Parris Jewelers, 6254 Highway 98 W., Hattiesburg
• Priority One Bank, 6276 Highway 98 W., Hattiesburg
• Southern Mississippi Federal Credit Union, 3318 Hardy St., Hattiesburg
Drop off gifts and ornaments at either Home Instead Senior Care office:
• 408 Short 7th St. Laurel
• 208 S Main Street, Petal
